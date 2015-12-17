Ad
De Graaff (l) with ENF secretary-general Ludovic de Danne (Photo: European Parliament)

Dutch MEP to lose €1,530 in Le Pen voting penalty

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament will withhold €1,530 in allowances from Dutch member Marcel de Graaff, for unauthorised voting on behalf of his far-right French colleague Marine Le Pen.

The penalty is the result of an inquiry by EP president Martin Schulz, after De Graaff was seen using Le Pen's electronic voting card at a session in Strasbourg on 28 October, which is not allowed by parliament's rules.

“The president has decided to impose a penalty of mister De Graaff for his conduct duri...

