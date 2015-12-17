Ad
euobserver
Fence around Hungary: 'Sealing oneself off is not a sensible option in the 21st century' Merkel warned (Photo: Freedom House)

EU leaders to focus on protecting external borders

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will again focus on migration at their last summit this year, starting Thursday (17 December). They will concentrate efforts on salvaging the passport-free Schengen zone, after 1 million people seeking refuge made it to the bloc so far this year.

The year has seen divisions deepen between frontline states in the south struggling to protect external borders and destination countries in the north that want to stop the flow, an initially more welcoming western Europe and more c...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

