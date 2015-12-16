Ad
Faymann (l) initiated the summit, under a format created in November by Merkel (Photo: Austrian Federal Chancellery)

Austria calls mini-EU summit with Turkish PM

Migration
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Leaders of nine EU member states and the European Commission president will meet the Turkish PM on Thursday morning (17 December) in Brussels for a mini-summit on migration, ahead of a regular EU summit later the same day.

The meeting was initiated by Austrian chancellor Werner Faymann and will take place at Austria's EU mission.

Along with commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu, it will include German chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers o...

