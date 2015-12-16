Austria calls mini-EU summit with Turkish PM

Leaders of nine EU member states and the European Commission president will meet the Turkish PM on Thursday morning (17 December) in Brussels for a mini-summit on migration, ahead of a regular EU summit later the same day.

The meeting was initiated by Austrian chancellor Werner Faymann and will take place at Austria's EU mission.

Along with commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu, it will include German chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers o...