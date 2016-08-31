Ad
“Spain urgently needs a government,” Mariano Rajoy told the Spanish parliament. (Photo: moncloa.gob.es)

Spain's Rajoy faces uphill battle to win MPs' support

by Sarah Morris, Madrid,

Spain’s acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy called on Tuesday (30 August) for rivals to help him secure a second term to avoid another general election and protect the country’s economic recovery.

Eight months after Spain’s political deadlock began, conservative Rajoy is seeking the support of parliament on Wednesday after striking a deal with the small centrist party Ciudadanos (Citizens) and a Canary Islands member of parliament.

The deal gives him 170 votes in the 350-seat par...

