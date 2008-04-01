Ad
MEPs want a 'one-stop shop' registry of lobbyists covering all European institutions (Photo: CE)

MEPs call for mandatory register of Brussels lobbyists

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A European Parliament committee on Tuesday (1 April) called for a mandatory register of the estimated 15-20,000 lobbyists in Brussels that wander the halls of the European institutions aiming to influence legislation.

In a significant victory for campaigners for transparency in public institutions, a report approved by the parliament's constitutional affairs committee recommends that 'interest representatives' – commonly known as lobbyists – be forced to be listed in a joint register co...

