The EU's rule of law mission should help investigate and prosecute "those responsible for enforced disappearances and abductions" in Kosovo, says the report (Photo: Amnesty International)

EU urged to assist Serbia and Kosovo in dealing with war crimes

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Ten years after the end of the war in Kosovo, the EU needs to step up pressure on both Kosovo and Serbia in order to have a number of blocked war crimes cases solved, according to a fresh report by human rights group Amnesty International.

During the 1998 – 1999 war in Kosovo, more than 3,000 ethnic Albanians were victims of "enforced disappearances by Serbian police, paramilitary and military forces."

Similarly, "an estimated 800 Serbs, Roma and members of other minority groups w...

