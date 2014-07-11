Ad
European Commission is taking member states to court in Luxembourg for not following EU rules (Photo: Alfonso Salgueiro)

EU states not toeing the line on tobacco, equality laws

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Around a dozen member states are set to face the European Commission at the EU Court of Justice for not following EU laws.

Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom were singled out by the EU executive on Thursday (10 July).

At the same time, the commission adopted 419 legal decisions which could lead to more court cases should member states fail to take steps needed to comply with the rules.

One of the d...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

European Commission is taking member states to court in Luxembourg for not following EU rules (Photo: Alfonso Salgueiro)

