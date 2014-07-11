EU states not toeing the line on tobacco, equality laws

Around a dozen member states are set to face the European Commission at the EU Court of Justice for not following EU laws.

Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom were singled out by the EU executive on Thursday (10 July).

At the same time, the commission adopted 419 legal decisions which could lead to more court cases should member states fail to take steps needed to comply with the rules.

One of the d...