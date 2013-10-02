Ad
euobserver
Sweden is the best country in the world for elderly people (Photo: Barbro Björnemalm)

Northern Europe best region in the world for elderly

EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Sweden, Norway and Germany are the best places in the world for elderly people when it comes to healthcare, pensions and an environment allowing them to still be active, according to Global Age Watch a first-ever study compiled by the United Nations and published Tuesday (1 October).

At the other end of the scale are Montenegro, Moldova and Russia - ranking poorly among the 91 countries surveyed.

Within the EU, the worst countr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalRegions & Cities

Related articles

Ageing Europeans need to work longer and expect less, report says
Sweden is the best country in the world for elderly people (Photo: Barbro Björnemalm)

Tags

EU PoliticalRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections