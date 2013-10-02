Northern Europe best region in the world for elderly

Sweden, Norway and Germany are the best places in the world for elderly people when it comes to healthcare, pensions and an environment allowing them to still be active, according to Global Age Watch a first-ever study compiled by the United Nations and published Tuesday (1 October).
At the other end of the scale are Montenegro, Moldova and Russia - ranking poorly among the 91 countries surveyed.
Within the EU, the worst countr...
