Ad
euobserver
Russia says wines from Moldova do not meet its standards. (Photo: Ben Roffer)

Russia bans Moldova wine ahead of EU summit

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Russia has imposed an import ban on Moldovan wines and spirits citing health concerns, but critics say it is designed to stop the ex-Soviet republic’s EU aspirations.

The import ban, announced on Tuesday (10 September), starts Wednesday.

Russia's public health chief Gennady Onishchenko said Moldova had been informed on numerous occasions to improve the quality of its products but never did.

"The ban is a necessary step that we have undertaken reluctantly, but it is the o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Armenia to join Russia's Union, surprises EU
Russia says wines from Moldova do not meet its standards. (Photo: Ben Roffer)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections