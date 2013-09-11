Russia bans Moldova wine ahead of EU summit

Russia has imposed an import ban on Moldovan wines and spirits citing health concerns, but critics say it is designed to stop the ex-Soviet republic’s EU aspirations.

The import ban, announced on Tuesday (10 September), starts Wednesday.

Russia's public health chief Gennady Onishchenko said Moldova had been informed on numerous occasions to improve the quality of its products but never did.

"The ban is a necessary step that we have undertaken reluctantly, but it is the o...