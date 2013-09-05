Top EU official urges respect for 'UN process' on Syria

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy has urged the US and France to respect the role of the UN on possible military intervention in Syria.

"While respecting the recent calls for action, we underscore the need to move forward with addressing the Syrian crisis through the UN process," he said on Thursday (5 September) at the start of a G20 meeting in St Petersburg, Russia.

Referring to chemical attacks in the outskirts of Damascus on 21 August, he added that "information from a wi...