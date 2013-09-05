Ad
euobserver
Van Rompuy in St Petersburg: "The international community cannot remain idle" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Top EU official urges respect for 'UN process' on Syria

EU & the World
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy has urged the US and France to respect the role of the UN on possible military intervention in Syria.

"While respecting the recent calls for action, we underscore the need to move forward with addressing the Syrian crisis through the UN process," he said on Thursday (5 September) at the start of a G20 meeting in St Petersburg, Russia.

Referring to chemical attacks in the outskirts of Damascus on 21 August, he added that "information from a wi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

France on Syria: We are not being led by US
Van Rompuy in St Petersburg: "The international community cannot remain idle" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections