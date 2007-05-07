Ad
euobserver

Turkey reacts coolly to Sarkozy win

EU Political
by Honor Mahony and Helena Spongenberg,

Turkey has said it hopes that French president-elect Nicolas Sarkozy will not damage bilateral relations between Ankara and Paris after a political campaign in which the centre-right politician repeatedly stressed his opposition to Turkish EU membership.

Reacting to Mr Sarkozy's win, Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a muted tone among the clearer congratulatory messages coming from other quarters such as Washington, London, Berlin and the European Commission.

"Bo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections