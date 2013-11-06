Ad
euobserver
Relations between the US and Germany have been "severely strained" by the bugging scandal (Photo: State Department)

US urges EU not to halt trade talks over spy affair

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

US secretary of state John Kerry has urged European leaders not to let the NSA snooping scandal derail EU-US trade talks.

Speaking in Warsaw on Tuesday (5 November) after meeting his Polish counterpart, Radek Sikorski, Kerry said the trade talks "should not be confused with whatever legitimate questions exist with respect to NSA [National Security Agency] or other activities."

He added that the trade deal would "put millions of people to work, create new jobs, more opportunities a...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

