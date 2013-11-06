US urges EU not to halt trade talks over spy affair

US secretary of state John Kerry has urged European leaders not to let the NSA snooping scandal derail EU-US trade talks.

Speaking in Warsaw on Tuesday (5 November) after meeting his Polish counterpart, Radek Sikorski, Kerry said the trade talks "should not be confused with whatever legitimate questions exist with respect to NSA [National Security Agency] or other activities."

He added that the trade deal would "put millions of people to work, create new jobs, more opportunities a...