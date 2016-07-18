Ad
To make the single market work, European lawmakers decided decades ago that a car manufacturer should need to apply for a sales certificate only once. (Photo: Beautiful Faces of Berlin)

Dieselgate shows weakness of EU federalism-lite

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The current level of EU integration - somewhere between a system of fully sovereign nations and full-fledged federalism - leaves few people enthusiastic.

While establishing a single market has had the support of most politicians, member states are less keen on centralising power - also known as handing over authority to EU institutions in Brussels.

In the field of passenger car certification, this half-hearted integration has led to a situation where it is no big surprise that a V...

