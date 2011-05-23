Danish and Finnish embassies evacuated after bomb alert

The Danish and Finnish representations to the EU were evacuated by Belgian police on Monday morning, following a "not very concrete" bomb threat sent in an email during the night. Activities were resumed after two hours.

"It was just normal procedures, nothing spectacular. We were told by police to leave the building, around half past eight, waited around for about two hours until they swept the premises and then were allowed back in," says Aulikki Repo, a press officer with the Finnish...