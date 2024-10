EU in east-west divide on foreign affairs job

Italian foreign affairs minister Federica Mogherini has emerged as a frontrunner for the EU foreign affairs job, but eastern member states find her too Russia-friendly and have threatened to block her appointment.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevicius on Tuesday (15 July) was the first leader to go on the record against Mogherini.

"The Italian foreign minister's candidacy will not be supported," he told public broadcaster LRT. He added that his view is shared by Lithuania...