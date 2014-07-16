Ad
euobserver
Thaci (l) at the EU Council in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Thaci’s thirst for power is harming Kosovo

Opinion
by Jeton Zulfaj, LUND,

For about three weeks after the recent elections, Kosovo saw a heated debate on who has the right to form a government.

The snap elections were held on 8 June after parliament was dissolved in May due to a crisis of confidence in Prime Minister Hashim Thaci, whose coalition had lost the majority in parliament and become dysfunctional.

He had been criticised over high unemployment, corruption, and his increasingly authoritarian style. But the trigger was his failure to secure th...

Opinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

