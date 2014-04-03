Ad
Slovenia: the country's communist past has turned into an election sideshow (Photo: robertivanc)

Spies, bombs & secret police: Slovenia's EU election campaign

EU Political
by Borut Mekina, Ljubljana,

Slovenia's main opposition party has managed to turn an otherwise monotonous EU election campaign into a James Bond-like show by championing a referendum on fully opening archives from the country's communist past.

The Slovenian Democratic party (SDS), which belongs to the European People's Party (EPP), secured enough signatures to initiate the public poll.

The upshot is that more than two decades after the country's independence from Yugoslavia and its break from socialism, ex-re...

EU elections to test Slovenia's handling of crisis
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

