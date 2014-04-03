Spies, bombs & secret police: Slovenia's EU election campaign

Slovenia's main opposition party has managed to turn an otherwise monotonous EU election campaign into a James Bond-like show by championing a referendum on fully opening archives from the country's communist past.

The Slovenian Democratic party (SDS), which belongs to the European People's Party (EPP), secured enough signatures to initiate the public poll.

The upshot is that more than two decades after the country's independence from Yugoslavia and its break from socialism, ex-re...