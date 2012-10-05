EU report: Western Balkan states held back by lawlessness

The European Commission's new enlargement strategy says corruption and organised crime are the biggest obstacles on Western Balkan countries' path to EU membership.
The paper, obtained by EUobserver on Friday (5 October), provides a general overview of the pitfalls and progress towards joining the EU in the Western Balkans, Turkey and Iceland.
Peter Stano, the spokesman for enlargement commissione...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
