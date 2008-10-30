Blue Card policy bad for EU schools, expert says

EU governments will tend to invest less in education if they can "import" highly skilled workers from third countries through the so-called "Blue Card" scheme, aimed at matching the US Green Card, Aristide Zolberg, a professor at New York's New School University, said at a conference in Brussels.

Author of "A nation by design - Immigration Policy in the Fashioning of America," Mr Zolberg, gave a broad analysis on Wednesday (29 October) of US immigration policies at the Brussels-based Ce...