Ad
euobserver
Ms Georgieva chose to visit a village of people hit by two calamities: war and floods (Photo: European Commission)

EU commissioner struck by plight of Pakistan war victims

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU is trying to channel its humanitarian aid to the most disadvantaged of Pakistan's flood victims: women, children and isolated communities, such as the Afghan refugees stuck in the northern region, commissioner Kristalina Georgieva said upon return from the Asian country.

Speaking about the "horrendous disaster" she witnessed in Pakistan, the top EU aid official said the toughest situation was for the 800,000 people isolated in the northern part of the country, who are hardly bein...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Ms Georgieva chose to visit a village of people hit by two calamities: war and floods (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections