EU commissioner struck by plight of Pakistan war victims

The EU is trying to channel its humanitarian aid to the most disadvantaged of Pakistan's flood victims: women, children and isolated communities, such as the Afghan refugees stuck in the northern region, commissioner Kristalina Georgieva said upon return from the Asian country.

Speaking about the "horrendous disaster" she witnessed in Pakistan, the top EU aid official said the toughest situation was for the 800,000 people isolated in the northern part of the country, who are hardly bein...