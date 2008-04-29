Russia and Serbia relations top EU foreign ministers' meeting

Long-delayed partnership talks between the EU and Russia have hit another stumbling block, as Lithuania refuses to approve the launch due to bilateral disputes with Moscow, including one over energy security.

"Our position has not been fully taken into account to date and I am prepared to demand that the issue of the mandate for the EU-Russian talks is taken off the agenda," Lithuanian foreign minister Petras Vaitiekunas told AFP on Monday (28 April).

The warning came only a day ...