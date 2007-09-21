Ad
"A new referendum is not necessary and not desirable" (Photo: European Commission)

Dutch cabinet decides against EU referendum

by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

The Dutch government on Friday decided against holding a referendum on the new EU treaty – but parties in the Dutch parliament look set to ignore this decision and push for an own-initiative poll.

The cabinet proposed after its weekly meeting on Friday (21 September) that the EU's Reform Treaty will be ratified by parliament, not by referendum.

"We have opted for a normal ratification procedure," Dutch prime minister Jan-Peter Balkenende told a press conference after the meeting....

