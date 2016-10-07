EU parliament's fading welcome

Two years ago on Friday (7 October) a group of Kurdish protesters stormed the Brussels building of the European Parliament, overwhelming security forces and raising questions about the institution's safety.
The Kurdish protest was peaceful, but MEPs wondered: what if they had had guns?
Efforts to prevent such a scenario, have led to a situation where the only EU body with directly elected members gives the least inviting welcome of the three major EU institutions.
Following ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here