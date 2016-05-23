Ad
Alexander Van der Bellen will have "to mend fences" in a divided country (Photo: Amélie Chapalain)

EU 'relief' at far-right defeat in Austria

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

[UPDATED on 23 May at 18.35] After 24 hours of suspense, Green candidate Alexander Van der Bellen was officially elected president of Austria on Monday (23 May), with 50.3 percent of votes.

He beat the far-right candidate Norbert Hofer, who was the favourite and whose election would have been a first in the EU.

The final result was announced by the interior minister after all postal votes were counted. Van der Bellen was declared the winner with 31,026 votes more than his opponent...

