Tories and Scottish nationalists win UK elections

The Conservative Party and Scottish National Party (SNP) emerged as the main winners of Britain's local elections held on Thursday (5 May), while the opposition Labour party weakened throughout the country, according to partial results Friday morning.

The most awaited outcome, for the election of London's mayor, will be announced later in the day. Labour candidate Sadiq Khan is the favourite and a victory would help the party leader Jeremy Corbyn boast of a good result.

