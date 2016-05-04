Ad
euobserver
Thousands remain stranded in Greece (Photo: Reuters/Stoyan Nenov)

EU internal border checks to stay in place

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (5 May) backed extending internal border checks for six months in Austria, Denmark, Germany, Norway and Sweden.

The Brussels executive says the move is triggered by ongoing border security issues in Greece, which pose a broader threat to the passport-free Schengen zone.

"As long as serious deficiencies in [Greece's] border management persist some internal border control measures should be maintained," said EU commission vice-president Frans Tim...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Germany announces indefinite border checks
Rule of Law

