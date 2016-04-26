Turkey vows better protection of non-Syrian migrants

Turkey has pledged to pass laws to boost the asylum rights of non-Syrians sent back from Greece.
The Financial Times reports that Turkey sent a letter to the European Commission on Tuesday (26 April) outlining its legislative proposals to give non-Syrians the right to have their asylum applications heard.
"We believe that now there should be no problem on the EU/Greek side to send back everybody. We ha...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.