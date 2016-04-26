Ad
"We believe that now there should be no problem on the EU/Greek side to send back everybody," Tukish EU ambassador said (Photo: European Parliament)

Turkey vows better protection of non-Syrian migrants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkey has pledged to pass laws to boost the asylum rights of non-Syrians sent back from Greece.

The Financial Times reports that Turkey sent a letter to the European Commission on Tuesday (26 April) outlining its legislative proposals to give non-Syrians the right to have their asylum applications heard.

"We believe that now there should be no problem on the EU/Greek side to send back everybody. We ha...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

