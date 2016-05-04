Ad
The court upheld a ban on menthol cigarettes, despite Polish objections (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

Menthol cigarette ban is valid, says EU court

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union acted within its powers when it adopted rules on menthol cigarettes, packaging and electronic cigarettes, the Court of Justice has ruled, dismissing complaints from Poland and tobacco multinationals.

“The extensive standardisation of packaging, the future EU-wide prohibition on menthol cigarettes and the special rules for electronic cigarettes are lawful,” the Luxembourg-based court said in a press release on Wednesday (4 May).

The court ruled in three separate ...

