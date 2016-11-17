Malta aims to 'restore faith' in EU

Malta will take the EU rotating presidency with the aim of ensuring the long term sustainability of the bloc and restoring faith in the European project, government officials have said.

The six-month presidency will start on 1 January, but the Maltese cabinet was in Brussels on Wednesday (16 November), for meetings with EU institutions.

Prime minister Joseph Muscat told journalists that his country was a "natural bridge builder" and would "make sure that Europe truly progresses on...