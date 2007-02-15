Ad
euobserver

MEP taskforce seeks more 'interesting' parliament

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova and Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

Simpler voting procedures, more frequent plenary debates as well as the question of a single seat for the European Parliament look likely to appear on the agenda of a new working group set up to draft parliamentary reforms.

Leaders of the political groups in the EU legislature agreed on Thursday (15 February) on the mandate of a new advisory body to the parliament's president which will come up with practical proposals on how to make the assembly more effective and popular.

The...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections