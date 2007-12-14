Kosovo recognition to be left to EU states, Danish PM says

It will be up to individual EU member states to decide whether they want to recognize an independent Kosovo or not, Danish prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said.

Speaking at a meeting of liberal prime ministers ahead of Friday's (14 December) EU summit, the Danish leader confirmed a scenario mooted by EU diplomats, which would see Kosovo, the breakaway province of Serbia, becoming independent as a result of a "coordinated" procedure with the international community.

This...