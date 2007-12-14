Ad
euobserver
"It is important we keep a firm and united stance among EU member states," said the Danish PM (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

Kosovo recognition to be left to EU states, Danish PM says

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman and Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

It will be up to individual EU member states to decide whether they want to recognize an independent Kosovo or not, Danish prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said.

Speaking at a meeting of liberal prime ministers ahead of Friday's (14 December) EU summit, the Danish leader confirmed a scenario mooted by EU diplomats, which would see Kosovo, the breakaway province of Serbia, becoming independent as a result of a "coordinated" procedure with the international community.

This...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"It is important we keep a firm and united stance among EU member states," said the Danish PM (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections