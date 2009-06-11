Ad
euobserver
French Green leader Daniel Cohn-Bendit has called Mr Barroso a political "chameleon" (Photo: ec.europa)

Barroso urges EU states to appoint new commission president next week

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU leaders meeting for a summit in Brussels next week must appoint a new head of the European Commission and not delay the decision, said the current head of the institution and only candidate for the job, Jose Manuel Barroso.

Mr Barroso, whose mandate expires at the end of October, said EU leaders should take a decision on the next commission president based on the bloc's current treaty, the Nice Treaty.

"It's up to the council [EU member states] and the European parliament to d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
French Green leader Daniel Cohn-Bendit has called Mr Barroso a political "chameleon" (Photo: ec.europa)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections