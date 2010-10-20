Ad
euobserver
Member states are not eager to double their payments for newborn babies (Photo: kton25)

EU parliament urges 20-week maternity leave

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Euro-deputies on Wednesday (20 October) resisted pressure from national capitals and voted in favour of extending maternity leave from 14 to 20 weeks in all EU countries. The bill is likely to be watered down in the final version agreed with austerity-driven member states.

"Maternity cannot be regarded as a burden on social security systems, it is an investment in our future," argued Portuguese Socialist MEP Edite Estrela, in charge of drafting the parliament's position.

Adopted ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Member states are not eager to double their payments for newborn babies (Photo: kton25)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections