EU parliament urges 20-week maternity leave

Euro-deputies on Wednesday (20 October) resisted pressure from national capitals and voted in favour of extending maternity leave from 14 to 20 weeks in all EU countries. The bill is likely to be watered down in the final version agreed with austerity-driven member states.

"Maternity cannot be regarded as a burden on social security systems, it is an investment in our future," argued Portuguese Socialist MEP Edite Estrela, in charge of drafting the parliament's position.

Adopted ...