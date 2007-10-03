EU-Turkey relations full of misperceptions, report says

The quality of the debate on Turkey's EU accession since the country has been an official candidate for membership has been "rather poor" and "poisoned by misperception, misinformation and at times outright prejudice", according to a report released on Wednesday (3 October).

Ankara was formally granted the status of EU candidate in December 1999, but since then, the interest has "focused on whether Turkey should join the EU rather than on how Turkey's accession could take place", writes...