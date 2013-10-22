MEPs back higher medical safety standards following PIP scandal

Medical devices ranging from pacemakers to breast implants will be subject to stricter controls under rules agreed by MEPs on Tuesday (22 October).
Deputies voted by a large majority to support two new laws covering more than 10,000 medical devices currently sold in Europe. But more ambitious plans to beef up the EU's medicines agency were shelved in a last-minute change of heart by conservative members.
Under the reforms, patients would be registered and given an ‘implant card’ w...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
