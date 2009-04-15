Right-wing protests welcome new Hungarian PM

The Hungarian parliament appointed a new, technocrat prime minister late on Tuesday, but for thousands of rightist protesters in the country's capital, replacing the head of government was not enough - they should all go.

Thousands of anti-government protesters from right-wing civil associations, including members of the paramilitary Hungarian Guard, rallied outside the parliament building as 204 deputies inside the house voted in as the new prime minister Gordon Bajnai, a 41-year-old p...