Nearly a quarter of caught fish is thrown back as discards (Photo: Commission)

EU agrees overhaul of fisheries policy

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The controversial 'discard' practice of throwing dead fish back into the sea faces an effective ban as part of an overhaul of the EU's Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

Under a deal struck by MEPs and member states in the early hours of Thursday morning (30 May), fishermen would have to prove that they could not avoid making unwanted bycatches to be allowed to discard fish. Even with this exemption, which would require the formal approval of the European Commission, discards will be limite...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

