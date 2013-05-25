Euro-deputies diverge on data protection details

Euro-deputies are thrashing out the details on European data protection reform, with the latest debates split on provisions on "territorial scope."
The European Commission wants the legislation to cover non-EU entities that process data of EU citizens.
But a source close to the file told this website on Friday (24 May) the deputies are unable to reach an agreement on the detail of the scope.
MEPs focusing on the draft regulation met in Strasbourg on Wednesday in a closed-...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
