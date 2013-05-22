EU leaders see progress on lifting bank secrecy

EU leaders in Brussels for a special summit on tax evasion and fraud hailed new political "momentum" on the issue, but few concrete measures were agreed to recoup the estimated €1 trillion yearly in lost revenues.

The upshot of the four-hour meeting was several deadlines - the most prominent being a call for the the adoption "before the end of the year" of the savings directive.

This vexed piece of legislation - on sharing bank account information allowing tax evasion to be more e...