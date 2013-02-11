Ad
Rasmussen: 'We cannot travel from country to country to solve every conflict' (Photo: nato.int)

Rasmussen: 'Nato cannot act as the world's policeman'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato head Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said that the alliance would only take action against Syria if Turkey is attacked.

Speaking to EUobserver in his office in Brussels last week, the secretary general of what calls itself "the word's most powerful military alliance," said he feels "frustration" when he hears about the "outrageous" human rights abuses being committed by Syrian forces.

He said Nato is not going in because the UN has not asked it to.

He noted that: "Even the Sy...

