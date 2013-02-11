Rasmussen: 'Nato cannot act as the world's policeman'

Nato head Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said that the alliance would only take action against Syria if Turkey is attacked.
Speaking to EUobserver in his office in Brussels last week, the secretary general of what calls itself "the word's most powerful military alliance," said he feels "frustration" when he hears about the "outrageous" human rights abuses being committed by Syrian forces.
He said Nato is not going in because the UN has not asked it to.
He noted that: "Even the Sy...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
