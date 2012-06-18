Eurozone crisis tests the Merkel method

German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not like rash decisions.

A step-by-step approach, carefully preparing the ground for any policy change she may envisage has become her signature style. As a natural scientist, she has no sympathy for irrational behaviour, for panic or enthusiasm displayed either by fellow EU leaders or markets.

Speaking at an event in Berlin on Friday (15 June) organised by an association of German family enterprises, Merkel praised their "steadfastness" and t...