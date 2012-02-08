Ad
euobserver
Pipe-laying on Nord Stream (Photo: nord-stream.com)

EU and Russia: The pipeline race delusion

EU & the World
by Oliver Geden, Brussels,

Every year, the same ritual repeats itself in the European energy debate. The cooler the temperatures outside, the more heated the debates over natural gas supply security become.

For years now, discussions have been following the same well-trodden path.

It is considered an established fact that the European Union's import demand is constantly rising and that Europe is becoming ever more vulnerable to blackmail attempts by gas-producing countries, particularly Russia.

The...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Deja vu as Russia gas cuts hit eight more EU countries
Russia frets over EU plans to link up Caspian gas fields
Pipe-laying on Nord Stream (Photo: nord-stream.com)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections