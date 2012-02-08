EU and Russia: The pipeline race delusion

Every year, the same ritual repeats itself in the European energy debate. The cooler the temperatures outside, the more heated the debates over natural gas supply security become.
For years now, discussions have been following the same well-trodden path.
It is considered an established fact that the European Union's import demand is constantly rising and that Europe is becoming ever more vulnerable to blackmail attempts by gas-producing countries, particularly Russia.
The...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.