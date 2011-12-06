EU and US encourage anti-Putin protests

The EU has joined the US in saying that Vladimir Putin's party probably did not win recent elections with anything like the 50 percent of votes it claims.

The EU diplomatic service in a statement on Tuesday (6 December) said: "Reports of procedural violations, such as lack of media impartiality, lack of separation between party and state and the harassments of independent monitoring attempts, are ... of serious concern."

With thousands of anti-Putin protesters planning to mass in...