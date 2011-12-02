Ad
Involving citizens in EU policy-making is essential, says Buzek (Photo: European Parliament)

Interview

Buzek: Speed up EU lawmaking, but not at cost of democracy

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

In office for another month, European Parliament chief Jerzy Buzek looks back at the highs and lows of his mandate and advises his successor to reach out to citizens and speed up lawmaking, but not at the expense of democracy.

Under a current arrangement between the two main political groups - the centre-right European People's Party and the Social Democrats - the five-year mandate of the president is split in two, with German Social-Democrat Martin Schulz poised to become the next chie...

