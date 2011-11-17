Ad
euobserver
Brussels map. Erik: 'If I had two wishes, it would be a taxi service that works like you would jump in your own car and the freedom to earn supplementary money' (Photo: clappstar)

'It's not true that everything should be adapted'

Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Quality of life for a disabled man in the EU capital, the fountainhead of Europe-wide laws and standards, depends more on basic human values than on legislation.

Erik, a 41-year-old Dutch language teacher, became a wheelchair-using tetraplegic on 4 May 2007 when he lost control of his car on the motorway. He smashed his head into the roof of the vehicle as it flipped over, breaking the C6 vertebra in his neck and cutting his spinal cord in two.

The European Commission building in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Disabled people live in 'terror' of the future
EU forbids airlines to discriminate against disabled and elderly
Brussels wants common disabled benefits across Europe
Brussels map. Erik: 'If I had two wishes, it would be a taxi service that works like you would jump in your own car and the freedom to earn supplementary money' (Photo: clappstar)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections