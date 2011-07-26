Ad
The bridge linking the Albanian and Serb sides of Kosovska Mitrovica (Photo: UNMIK)

EU criticises Kosovo over border stand-off

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The deployment of Kosovo special troops on the Serbian border was "not helpful" and done without consulting the EU or Nato, a commission spokeswoman said after one policeman was seriously injured in crossfire with Serbian protesters.

"We believe the operation by the Kosovo authorities was not helpful. We do not approve it," EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said during a press conference on Tuesday (26 July).

Kosovo special police troops on Monday night tried to take ...

