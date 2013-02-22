Ad
Laughing all the way to the bank - the ECB's redistributes the cash to national central banks (Photo: Valentina Pop)

ECB turns €1bn profit despite rising HQ costs

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB) recorded a profit of almost €1 billion in 2012, according to the Frankfurt-based institution's annual accounts, released on Thursday (21 February).

Its year-on-year profits soared by 37 percent to €998 million, with the bulk of the money coming from interest totalling €555 million on Greek government bonds.

Most of the ECB's income comes from interest on its foreign currency holdings and bond holdings, as well as on euro banknotes in circulation. I...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Laughing all the way to the bank - the ECB's redistributes the cash to national central banks (Photo: Valentina Pop)

