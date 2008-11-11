Ad
Some MEPs say Prague will be a lesser EU presidency if it doesn't ratify the Lisbon treaty by 1 January (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs pressure Prague to ratify Lisbon treaty

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Czech Republic could be "a bigger problem than Ireland" for the ratification of the Lisbon treaty, German social-democrat MEP Jo Leinen told EUobserver after returning from Prague on a delegation divided by its approach to the problem.

A group of "hardliners in the Senate" and Czech President Vaclav Klaus are playing a "postponing game" on Lisbon, Mr Leinen explained, saying the clique has already ensured Lisbon will not be ratified by the time the Czech republic takes over the EU ...

