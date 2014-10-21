Health experts wary of commission reshuffle

Medical experts fear an organisational reshuffle in the European Commission will prioritise the economics of health care over patients' well-being, with significant implications for combating chronic diseases.
Incoming EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker moved the health technology and pharmaceutical policy services from the Commission’s health directorate to the more lobby-friendly internal market directorate.
The services of the European Medicines Agency is responsible f...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here