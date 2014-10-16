Albania-Serbia football violence catches EU attention

Violence at an Albania-Serbia football game has mushroomed in importance, with PMs, presidents, and EU diplomats getting involved.

Albanian players and Serb fans fought on the pitch in Belgrade on Tuesday (14 October) after a little drone with an Albanian flag appeared in the air.

The flag showed a greater Albania, including territorial claims on Serbia, and two Albanian patriots from a century ago.

It came after Serb fans chanted “death to Albanians” during the Albanian a...